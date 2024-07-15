1st Rizal Football sisipa sa Calamba

KASADO na ang 1st Mayor Ross Rizal Football Cup na inorganisa ng Total Football Club sa Inspire Sports Academy sa loob ng National University sa Calamba City, Laguna sa darating na Hulyo 27-28.

“This tournament will symbolize the vibrant spirit of Calamba City and its people and as a testament to our commitment to sports and youth development in our renewed Calamba (CalamBAGO),” ayon kay Calamba City Mayor Ross Rizal.

“We are laying the groundwork for a healthier and (a) more connected community through programs like this as our administration focuses to strengthen our collective efforts towards health and wellness in the City; I look forward to seeing the positive impact of these programs will have towards our Calambeños and the city as a whole.”

Lalahok ang mga local football squad ng Calamba at mga kalapit-lugar.

“Football is more than just a game; it’s a language that unites people from all walks of life. With the 1st Mayor Ross Rizal’s Football Cup, we’re not just hosting a tournament; we’re nurturing a community,” wika naman ni Total FC team manager Jeremy Elgin Tancangco.

“We want to create an environment where talent, passion, and camaraderie flourish and we believe that this cup will be a game-changer, for a brighter future in football here in Calamba City and nearby towns as wel”

Ipinangalan sa City Mayor ng Calamba, ang Mayor Ross Rizal’s 1st Football Cup (COPA RIZAL) ay serye ng football matches na bahagi ng mga programang sports ng Calamba kasama ang iba pang proyekto.

Kamakailan lang, kinilala si Ross bilang Top 1 Performing Mayor sa buong Region IV A at B.

“We at the Inspire Sports Academy are honored to host the inaugural Mayor Ross Rizal’s 1st COPA Rizal Football Cup. This tournament is not just a sporting event; it’s a celebration of the spirit of our community,” sabi naman ni Benjamin Uichico, Managing Director ng Inspire Sports Academy.

“We are proud to support Total FC and Mayor Ross Rizal in their efforts to promote football and bring people together as our facilities here in NU Laguna are designed to inspire, and be a place where sports and camaraderie thrive and to create lasting memories.”

“We do hope that this event will bring the Football Community closer; from coaches, players, and parents, would find the essence of the cup is more than just playing the sport we love, but also the community we build,” paliwanag ni Edwin Alobin, Jr., chairman ng Referees Cup.

“By uplifting the community through well organized and supervised matches, we would be able to see the best of the best pour their hearts out on the pitch and bring their football game to a whole new level.” (Abante Sports)