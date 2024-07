Tiniyak ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez na gagawing prayoridad ng Kamara de Representantes ang pagpasa sa panukalang 2025 national budget at mga priority measure ng Legislative-Exe­cutive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

Sinabi ni Romualdez na makikinig din ang Kamara sa State to the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. kung saan maaari itong maglahad ng mga panukalang batas na kailangan ng kanyang administrasyon upang matugunan ang pangangailangan ng bansa.

“The House is ready to take swift and decisive action to ensure these legislative priorities are met, paving the way for sustained development and progress under the administration of President Bongbong Marcos,” sabi ni Romualdez.

“We are fully committed to passing all the bills that President Marcos will possibly outline in his SONA. The House is ready and determined to work diligently to ensure these critical measures are enacted swiftly to support our nation’s progress and development,” dagdag pa nito.

Ayon kay Romualdez, target na maaprubahan ng Kamara ang panukalang P6.352 trilyong budget sa Setyembre.

“The 2025 national budget is essential for sustaining our nation’s growth and addressing the immediate needs of our citizens, and the House is ready to ensure its swift approval to support our development and progress,” ayon pa sa lider ng Kamara. (Billy Begas)