MAS lalo pa umanong lumabo ang posibilidad na susuko sa pamahalaan ang puganteng leader ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) na si Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Ayon sa legal counsel ni Quiboloy na si Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, mas lalong lumiit ang posibilidad na sumuko ang kanyang kliyente dahil sa kawalan ng tiwala sa pulisya.

Tugon ito ni Topacio sa panawagan ni Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., kay Quiboloy na sumuko na at harapin ang kanyang mga kaso kasunod ng pagkakadakip sa kapuwa akusado nito na si Pauline Canada sa Davao City noong Hulyo 13.

“When Pauline Canada was arrested in her home in Davao City on 11 July 2024, I was also in Davao City. I was witness to the frantic efforts of her lawyers, led by Atty. Israelito Torreon, as well as her brethren in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, to locate her (Ms. Canada) after she was apprehended, because the police at first kept lying and denying that she was in custody, even if that was the fact,” ani Topacio.

Giit niya, ipinagkait ng pulisya sa loob ng 10 oras ang karapatan ni Canada na makausap man lang ang kanyang abogado.

Pinagbawalan rin aniya ito na makipag-usap kahit kanino na malinaw na paglabag sa kanyang karapatan.

Samantala, nilinaw ng pulisya na naglabas sila ng pahayag na nasa kanilang kustodiya si Canada.

“Nonetheless, this official police statement was deceptive because, when Ms. Canada’s legal representatives rushed to Buhangin precinct, we found out that she had been taken the very day to Manila, without her being able to talk to her lawyers,” giit ni Topacio.

Dahil dito’y naniniwala si Topacio na tulad ng ibang kaso sa ilalim ng administrasyong Marcos,pagkakaitan si Canada na makausap ang kanyang abogado para pahirapan hanggang isailalim ito sa ilegal na pagsisiyasat.

“Under these circumstances, how can Abalost expect the Pastor, or anyone for that matter, to surrender to the authorities when utter disregard of the Bill of Rights has become the coin of the realm for the current administration,” diin ni Topacio.