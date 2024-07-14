Kevin Durant tagilid sa ika-4 sunod na Olympic Games

TIWALA si USA men’s basketball team head coach Steve Kerr na makakarekober si Kevin Durant mula calf injury bago umpisahan ang kampanya sa Paris Olympics.

Nasa Abu Dhabi na ang Team USA, may dalawang scheduled exhibition matches pa kontra Australia at Serbia bago dumayo sa France para idepensa ang gold.

Inabot ng calf strain dalawang linggo na ang nakakaraan si Durant, kasama ng team sa New York University Abu Dhabi campus nitong Sabado pero hindi sumali sa team practice.

“He won’t practice with the team today, he’ll continue to do individual work,” balita ni Kerr sa reporters.

Day-by-day aniya ang decision dalawang linggo pa bago umpisahan ang kampanya sa Summer Games.

“It’s not something we’ve even discussed at this point,” dagdag ng coach sa backup plan kung papalitan ang three-time Olympic gold medalist sa roster.

Super team pa rin ang in-assemble ng USA Basketball kina KD, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, NBA champions Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday at Derrick White na pinalit kay Kawhi Leonard. (Vladi Eduarte)