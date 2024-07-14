Isang linggo bago ang State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. at ang muling pagbubukas ng sesyon ng Kongreso, tiniyak ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez ang pag-apruba ng Kamara sa panukalang 2025 national budget, at ang nalalabing panukala na prayoridad na maaprubahan ng Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) at dagdag na panukalang mailalahad sa SONA.

“The House is ready to take swift and decisive action to ensure these legislative priorities are met, paving the way for sustained development and progress under the administration of President Bongbong Marcos,” ani Speaker Romualdez.

Sinabi ni Speaker Romualdez na handa na ang Kamara na tanggapin ang panukalang P6.325 trilyong National Expenditure Program (NEP), na siyang pagbabatayan sa gagawing 2025 General Appropriations Bill (GAB). Target umano ng Kamara na aprubahan ito sa Setyembre.

Tiniyak ng lider ng Kamara, na mayroong mahigit 300 kinatawan ang mabilis na pagpasa ng budget para sa susunod na taon.

“The 2025 national budget is essential for sustaining our nation’s growth and addressing the immediate needs of our citizens, and the House is ready to ensure its swift approval to support our development and progress,” sabi ni Speaker Romualdez.

Dagdag pa nito, “We are ready and determined to work hard to pass the 2025 GAB before we go on break at the end of September. We will ensure the timely transmission of the spending bill to the Senate for their consideration as well.”

Ang 2025 NEP, na mas mataas ng 10 porsiyento sa P5.768-trilyong budget ngayong taon, ay katumbas ng 22 porsiyento ng gross domestic product ng bansa.

Inaasahan na isusumite ng Department of Budget and Management ang 2025 NEP sa Hulyo 29, matapos itong repasuhin ng buong Gabinete.

Alinsunod sa 1987 Constitution, ang NEP ay dapat na maisumite sa Kongreso sa loob ng 30-araw mula sa araw ng SONA. Kapag naaprubahan ito ng Kamara at Senado ito ay magiging General Appropriations Bill na isusumite sa Pangulo. Kapag nilagdaan ng Pangulo ito ay magiging General Appropriations Act.

Bukod sa panukalang budget, sinabi ni Speaker Romualdez na ipapasa rin ng Kamara ang mga panukala na nais na maging batas ng Pangulo sa nalalabing bahagi ng 19th Congress.

“We are fully committed to passing all the bills that President Marcos will possibly outline in his SONA. The House is ready and determined to work diligently to ensure these critical measures are enacted swiftly to support our nation’s progress and development,” sabi ng lider ng Kamara.

Kung mayroon umanong dagdag na panukala na hihilingin ang Pangulo sa kanyang SONA ay bibigyan din ito ng prayoridad ng Kamara na maipasa.

“These SONA measures are crucial for addressing our nation’s immediate needs and promoting sustainable development,” sabi pa ni Speaker Romualdez. “We will work closely with the executive branch to ensure their swift and successful passage.”

Ayon kay Speaker Romualdez ipapasa rin ng Kamara ang nalalabing LEDAC priority bills.

“We are committed to completing the legislative agenda by passing these crucial measures. They are vital for our nation’s progress and prosperity, and we will ensure they are enacted swiftly and effectively,” sabi pa nito.

Mula sa simula ng 19th Congress noong Hulyo 2022, makikita ang magandang performance ng Kamara.

Kasama sa naisabatas ang Act Emancipating Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries from Financial Burden, Act Establishing the Maharlika Investment Fund, Act Rationalizing the Disability Pension of Veterans, Act Establishing Specialty Centers in DOH Hospitals and GOCC Specialty Hospitals, Act Establishing the National Employment Master Plan (Trabaho Para sa Bayan), Act Protecting Online Consumers and Merchants Engaged in Internet Transactions, Ease of Paying Taxes Act, Act Granting Benefits to Filipino Octogenarians and Nonagenarians, Act Mandating Educational Institutions to Allow Disadvantaged Students to Take Examinations Despite Unpaid Fees, Act Protecting Workers in the Movie and Television Industry, Act Institutionalizing Teaching Allowances for Public School Teachers, the Act Extending the Availment of Estate Tax Amnesty, at Act Mandating Private Higher Educational Institutions to Waive College Entrance Examination Fees for Certain Students.

Mula Hulyo 2022 hanggang Hunyo 2024, umabot na sa 12,405 panukala ang inihain sa Kamara kung saan 10,556 ang panukalang batas, 1,839 ang resolusyon, at isang petisyon.