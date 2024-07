Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Hulyo 14, 2024 – Linggo

Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 9 Black Star, 7 Israel, 4 Golden Sunrise, 2 Full Combat Order

R02 – 6 Humble Strike, 1 Golden Jaraywa, 2 Noh Sen Young Yana, 4 Misha

R03 – 5 Kentucky Rain, 7 Vitreus, 2 Potential, 1 Barayong

R04 – 1 American Pariah/Savawani, 5 Wild Is The Wind, 2 Krugerrand, 9 Mahusayay/Agaron

R05 – 2 You Never Know, 3 Raxa Bago, 1 My Dear Magnolia, 6 Charm N Luck

R06 – 4 Jengs Had Enough, 2 Animo La Salle/Caraga Wonder, 7 My Star, 1 My Dad Bogart

R07 – 9 Money For Biffany, 7 Heavy Weight, 10 Piece Of Cake, 1 Thriller

Solo Pick: American Pariah/Savawani

Longshot: Jengs Had Enough