Eugene Torre isinara Oaminal Open Chess

PINAGHARIAN ni Grandmaster-elect at International Master Daniel Quizon ng Dasmariñas, Cavite ang katatapos na 2nd Gov. Henry S. Oaminal Open Rapid Chess Tournament sa AYA Hotel and Residences sa Clarin, Misamis Occidental nitong Miyerkoles.

Napigilan ni Quizon si International Master Michael Concio, Jr. ng Dasmariñas, Cavite sa tabla sa ikasiyam at huling round ng torneo na ginanap sa pagdiriwang ng 76th Ozamiz City Charter Anniversary at kapistahan ng Nuestra Sra. dela Concepcion y del Triunfo de Migpangi, na inorganisa ng Asenso Misamis Occidental Federated Chess Association sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Misamis Occidental.

Si Quizon, miyembro ng star-studded Dasmariñas Chess Academy sa ilalim na gabay nina Mayor Jenny Barzaga at Councilor Kiko Barzaga, ay nagtala ng may kabuuang 7.5 puntos (anim na panalo at tatlong tabla) at nakuha ang P100,000 premyo.

“I am happy to have won the 2nd Gov. Henry S. Oaminal Open Chess Tournament. I wish that my luck would remain the same in my next tournament,” sabi ng 19-year-old na si Quizon na kinakailangan mapataas ang tangan na live ELO standard rating 2460 tungo sa 2500 para makumpleto ang kanyang GM title status.

Mismong si Asia’s First Grandmaster at World Chess Hall of Fame Eugene Torre at Tournament Director Engr. Rey Cris Urbiztondo ang nanguna sa closing rites ng 2-araw (Hulyo 9 at 10) na chess tournament, na sinuportahan nina Gov. Henry S. Oaminal, Mayor Henry Oaminal, Jr. at Rep. Sancho Fernando Oaminal.

“The event is aimed at developing good thinkers through the understanding of chess strategies and tactics, improving the logical abilities and rational thinking and reasoning of the participants, and instilling a sense of self-confidence, self-worth and camaraderie,” sabi ni Engr. Urbiztondo, na online Arena Grandmaster at director ng National Chess Federation of the Philippines sa liderato ni Chairman/President Prospero “Butch” Arreza Pichay, Jr. (Abante Sports)