PBA prospect Brandon Ramirez walang takot makipagbalyahan

PAKITANG-GILAS si Brandon Ramirez sa Day 1 ng PBA Draft Combine sa Ynares Sports Arena sa Pasig.

Nasukat sa 6-foot-4, isa si Ramirez sa mga nangibabaw na big men sa pre-draft proceedings na hatid ng Arena Plus at Daily Fantasy.

Pinakamabilis siya sa reaction test sa clocking na 358 milliseconds.

Tubong Toronto, Canada si Brandon at dating naglaro sa PBA 3×3 at sa FIBA 3×3 para sa Chooks To Go kaya may experience na siya sa international play.

“I decided to apply for the draft because I think it’s finally time to play in the PBA,” anang 26-year-old na produkto ng York University sa Toronto. “I’m hoping that wherever I end up I’m gonna make the most out of it.”

Malaki siya sa kanyang size at timbang na higit 270 pounds, pero kayang dalhin at maliksi.

“I know I can compete on the outside as well with the other guards and forwards,” aniya sa kanyang versatility.

Big boy, ‘ika nga, na kayang makipagbalyahan sa mga malalaki sa liga tulad ng idol niyang si June Mar Fajardo.

“For sure June Mar,” aniya sa mga gusto niyang makalaro para matuto pa.

“Either play against or play with in the future. I try to mimic my game seeing how dominant he is in the PBA. I hope I get to a point in my career where I can be doing that.”

Sa July 14 ang draft proper sa Glorietta. (Vladi Eduarte)