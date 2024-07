Geraldine Jennings gustong maging beauty queen

Masayang binalita ng newbie actress na si Geraldine Jennings na tapos na nilang i-shoot ang kanyang debut film na ‘Isla Babuyan’.

Ayon sa Filipino-British artist ng LVD Management ay nasa post-production stage na ang pelikulang ‘Isla Babuyan’ kung saan gagampanan niya ang character ni Anastasia na isang European-Filipina na pumunta ng Pilipinas para makasama ang kanyang inang si Rose na ginampanan ni Lotlot de Leon.

Iibig ang kanyang character sa guwapong tagapagmana na si Jordan na role naman ni Jameson Blake, pero pilit silang paghihiwalayin ng stepmother ni Jordan na ginampanan ni Nathalie Hart.

Puring-puri naman ni Geraldine si Jameson na “Very professional,” “Helpful,” at “Very comfortable” na katrabaho.

“He was a very good actor and a very nice person. I was really surprised at how willing he was to help. He was very mabait and very easy to talk to. I was very comfortable working with him,” sey ni Geraldine nang makapanayam siya ng entertainment media kamakailan sa SuperSam sa may Quezon City.

Maliban sa pagiging aktres ay balak din niyang sumabak sa beauty pageant na bagay sa kanya dahil 5’8” ang kanyang height.

“I want to start with Miss World, not Miss Universe right away. I don’t just want to be known as beautiful. I want to show my talent,” sey niya.

Very talented talaga si Geraldine, dahil maliban nga sa pag-arte ay kumakanta rin siya. Sa katunayan, malapit nang lumabas ang kanyang dalawang kanta under ABS-CBN Music.

“I also have two upcoming songs, ‘Pwede Ba?’ and ‘Don’t Go’, written by Viktoria (Agbayani). She gave me the song, ‘Don’t Go’, and I will add a remix to make it upbeat for my generation. Viktoria is also under the LVD (Management) of Leo Dominguez (SLN). I miss Leo so much. I also have an original song that’s upcoming,” chika niya.

Dagdag niya pa, “At a young age, I loved singing. My mom enrolled me in singing and guitar classes. I just loved it. I studied it in Los Angeles. And I grew to love the craft. Finally, I got the chance to do it. It’s my passion. I love the arts.”

Bonggels! (Byx Almacen)