Bianca Bustamante haharurot sa F4 British Championship

NAKATAKDANG simulan ni Filipina racer Bianca Bustamante ang kampanya sa F4 British Championship sixth round sa Circuit Zandvoort sa the Netherlands sa July 13 hanggang 14.

Sasalihan ni McLaren Development Driver Bustamante ang Hitech Grand Prix para sikapin na ilabas ang husay kontra mga tigasing kalaban.

“It will be my first time in the championship where the level of competition is intense and will have some of the best male and female drivers from around the globe,” saad ni 19-year-old Bustamante.

“As always, qualifying will be a key component to a successful race weekend so I will work hard in the practice sessions to get acquainted with both my team and the car.”

Nasa fifth ranked si Bustamante sa F1 Academy drivers championship battle na may 57 points, nasa unahan niya sina Abbi Pulling (147 points) ng UK, Doriane Pin (81) ng France, Chloe Chambers (81) ng USA at Nerea Marti (63) ng Spain. (Elech Dawa)