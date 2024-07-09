Novak Djokovic niresbakan mga miron

TINALO ni Novak Djokovic si 15th seed Holger Rune – at ang crowd – 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 para umusad sa quarterfinals ng Wimbledon Lunes ng gabi, pakiramdam ng 24-time grand slam champion, iniinis siya ng crowd.

Kaya pagkatapos ng match, hindi siya umalis ng Centre Court hanggang hindi nabubuweltahan ang mga miron. “To all the fans that have respect and that stayed here tonight: Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. I appreciate it,” ani Djoko. “And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player – in this case, me – have a goooood night. Gooooood night. Very goooooood night.”

Sadyang pinahaba ng Serb ang ‘O’ sa ‘good’, kasagsagan ng paluan, isinisigaw ng fans ang pangalan ni Rune nang “Ruuuuuuuune!” na ‘pag pinahaba ay nagiging ‘Boooooo’ ang dating.

Inilihis ng interviewer ang ipinaparating ni Djokovic na inaalaska siya. “They were. They were. They were. I don’t accept it,” sagot ng player. (Vladi Eduarte)