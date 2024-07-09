Pinalagan ni Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia ang alegasyon na tumanggap siya ng suhol sa isang Korean firm kapalit ng P18 bilyong kontrata para sa automated election system (AES) na gagamitin sa 2025 midterm elections.

Ayon kay Garcia, pawang walang katotohanan at baseless ang alegasyon na tumanggap siya ng suhol matapos maibigay ang kontrata sa Miru Systems Co.

Aniya, sumulat na siya sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) upang siyasatin ang isyu ng suhulan umano sa Comelec-Miru deal.

Pinatutukoy rin ng Comelec chief sa NBI kung sino ang source ng akusasyon, ang detalye at validity ng mga binanggit na bank account at kung maaaring ma-kasuhan ang mga nagpapakalat nito.

Tiniyak din ni Garcia na handa siyang makipagtulungan sa gagawing imbestigasyon ng NBI.

Sa press conference nitong Martes, sinabi ni SAGIP party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta na isang opisyal Comelec ang tumanggap umano ng hanggang P120 milyon mula sa mga bangko sa South Korea, kung saan nakabase ang Miru Systems Co. Ltd.

“These are intriguing information. They are alarming, to say the least. Sabi ko sa inyo, this is a work in progress. We have yet to verify all these,” sabi ni Mar-coleta. “I’m not making a conclusion.”

“Several offshore bank accounts were allegedly opened under the name of a Comelec official. These bank accounts were opened from the time the official assumed office up to as recent as the end of 2023,” dagdag ni Marcoleta.

Ayon kay Marcoleta kataka-taka na matapos magdeposito sa offshore accounts ay mayroong mga malalaking nangyayari kaugnay ng Comelec-Miru deal.

“These transaction dates are not random. If we were to trace the timeline of these alleged deposits — with an estimated value that roughly added up to at least $2.1 million or more than P120 million — we could see that they actually coincide with pivotal events or declarations that has to do with the irregularities that have been happening in the past year or so regarding the procurement of the AES from Miru and its local partners,” sabi ni Marcoleta.

Hinamon ni Marcoleta ang mga opisyal ng Comelec na pumirma ng waiver na magagamit upang buksan ang mga account, kung wala silang itinatago. Sinabi rin nito na maghahain siya ng resolusyon upang maimbestigahan ng Kamara de Representantes ang isyu. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)