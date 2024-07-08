Scottie Thompson, AJ Edu ile-level up Gilas Pilipinas

SA ipinakita ng Gilas sa FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament sa Riga, Latvia nitong nagdaang linggo, maganda ang hinaharap ng Pilipinas sa world stage.

Tinalo ng world No. 37 Gilas ang No. 6 Latvia 89-90, binura ang 20-point deficit bago tumukod sa No. 23 Georgia 96-94.

Umusad sa semis ang Filipinos, nilamangan ng 10 ang No. 12 Brazil bago naubusan 71-60.

Sorpresa ang 11-man team ni coach Tim Cone laban sa higher-ranked squads, pinatunayang kaya palang makipagsabayan ng Nationals sa mga powerhouse.

Baka iba ang kuwento kung nakumpleto ang team at nakapaglaro sina injured Scottie Thompson at AJ Edu. O kung hindi inabot ng rib injury si Kai Sotto kontra Georgians.

“Now we know we can compete,” suma ni Cone. “Next is to get a little bit better and not just compete but win.”

Dead end man ang Road to Paris Olympics, may mga susunod pa.

Gusto ni Cone na panatilihin ang core kina naturalized Justin Brownlee, June Mar Fajardo, Chris Newsome, CJ Perez, Japeth Aguilar, Calvin Oftana, Dwight Ramos, Kevin Quiambao, Carl Tamayo, Mason Amos.

At sina Sotto, Thompson, Edu kapag naka-recover na.

“The whole point of bringing this program together is that we’re going to hopefully keep these guys together for the next three or four years heading into the next World Cup,” ani Cone.

Host ang Qatar ng susunod na FIBA World Cup sa August-September 2027. Sa 2028 naman ang Los Angeles Olympics. (Vladi Eduarte)