Nalaglag man sa FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, pinuri pa rin nina Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. at Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez ang naging performance ng Gilas Pilipinas.

“It was a great fight, Gilas Pilipinas! You have made us Filipinos proud and made history! We will always stand behind you in support. Bida ang ba-yaning manlalaro!” ani Marcos matapos matalo ang Gilas kontra Brazil sa semifinals ng FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) na gina¬nap sa Riga, Latvia.

Lamang ang Gilas sa pagtatapos ng second quarter pero nang mag-umpisa ang third quarter ay dito na umarangkada ang Brazil hanggang sa maitakas ang 71-60 panalo sa final buzzer. Kung tinalo ng Gilas ang Brazil, isang panalo na lang at pasok na sa Paris Olympics ang koponan ni coach Tim Cone.

“To the players of Gilas Pilipinas, your courage, sportsmanship and passion have inspired countless Filipinos. You have shown heart and determination. Your journey has sparked a renewed sense of hope and pride in our nation, and for that, we are eternally grateful,” sabi naman ni Romualdez.

“Although our bid for the Olympics ended, our players have proven their mettle by going toe-to-toe with world-class athletes and making every Filipino proud,” dagdag pa ni Romualdez. (Billy Begas)