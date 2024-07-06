Klay Thompson tagos sa puso mensahe sa GSW

NAG-GOODBYE na si Klay Thompson sa Bay Area at sa Golden State fans matapos layasan ang Warriors sa free agency para kumampi kina Luka Doncic at Kyrie Irving sa Dallas Mavericks.

Nitong Biyernes sa Instagram, ipinarating ni Klay sa kanyang 17.1 million followers ang larawan niyang hawak ang No. 11 jersey matapos i-draft ng Warriors bilang 11th pick noong 2011.

“Oh Bay Area, there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about y’all,” bahagi ng caption ni Thompson. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from Day 1.”

Naka-apat na championship rings si Thompson, 34, sa Golden State kasama ang Splash Brother niyang si Steph Curry at Draymond Green.

Garahe si Klay sa kabuuan ng 2019-20 at 2021-22 seasons dahil sa left knee at Achilles injuries, bumalik kalagitnaan ng 2022-23.

“Gonna miss you @klaythompson,” unang post ni Curry sa Instagram din noong Martes.

“Even though we won’t finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again.”

Isa na marahil ang tambalan nina Curry at Thompson sa pinakamaangas na backcourt tandem sa NBA. (Vladi Eduarte)