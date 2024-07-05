WebClick Tracer

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Hulyo 6, 2024 – Sabado
Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 7 Most Grateful, 3 East Does It, 2 Batang Cabrera, 5 Easy Way

R02 – 9 Heavy Weight, 5 Don̈a Chichay, 2 Ayuda, 3 Hot Rots Hearts

R03 – 3 Mandatum, 2 Valley Bell, 1 Golden Jaraywa, 6 One Of A Kind

R04 – 2 Andrew’s Bet, 1 Oktubre Katorse, 5 Modern Stroke, 3 Aly Yanna

R05 – 8 Cherubim, 5 I’ll Be There, 1 Noble Touch, 3 Go Aydan Go

R06 – 7 Christiano, 2 You Never Know, 6 My Dear Magnolia, 4 Wessfacckol

R07 – 1 Saratoga Chrome/Basket Of Gold, 2 Wild Is The Wind, 10 Red Queen, 7 Black Star

Solo Pick: Most Grateful

Longshot: Cherubim

