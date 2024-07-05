Kinasuhan ng plunder o pandarambong sina dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at Senador Bong Go sa Department of Justice (DOJ) dahil sa maanomalya umanong pag-award ng 184 kontrata ng gobyerno na nasa P6.6 bilyon ang kabuuang halaga sa mga kompanya ng ama at kapatid ng mambabatas mula 2007 hanggang 2018.

Isinampa ni dating Senador Antonio Trillanes IV ang reklamo sa DOJ nitong Biyernes, Hulyo 5, kung saan inakusahan nito sina Duterte at Go ng paglabag sa Republic Act No. 7080 o Plunder Law, RA 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act), at RA 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees).

“All the elements of plunder are clearly present in this case. Mr. Bong Go, in conspiracy with Mr. Duterte, used his position, authority and influence to corner billions worth of government projects in favor of his father and brother, thus unduly enriching himself and the members of his immediate family,” sabi ni Trillanes.

Pinili umano ni Trillanes na ngayon isampa ang kaso dahil hindi na maiimpluwensiyahan ng mga Duterte ang hudikatura.

“Now is the perfect time to make them accountable. This is just the beginning, there are more cases to file against them,” wika ng dating senador.

Sa tanong kung may tsansang manalo ang inihain niyang plunder case, sumagot si Trillanes na, “Malaki. Napakalaki.”

Recycled na isyu – Go

Mariing itinanggi ni Go ang alegasyon ni Trillanes na sangkot sila ng dating pangulo sa katiwalian.

“I have yet to see the verified complaint. But, since this is essentially the same accusation they hurled against me before, I categorically deny the allegations against me and former President Rodrigo Duterte,” sabi ni Go sa isang pahayag.

Ayon kay Go, recycled na ang isyung ibinabato laban sa kanya subalit welcome sa kanya ang ginawang hakbang ni Trillanes laban sa kanila.

“Nevertheless, I welcome these moves to finally put an end to these often-recycled issues against us. Mabuti nang silipin sa mga akusasyong ito, may irregularity ba talaga? May naging transaksyon ba na disadvantageous sa government? May nanakaw ba?” sabi ni Go.

“At may linkages ba sa akin na nagsasabing nakinabang ako sa anumang transaksyong ito? COA can find out. And, if there is, it is for COA to file the necessary charges,” dagdag pa niya.

Binigyang-diin pa ni Go, dating presidential assistant ni Duterte bago naging senador, na matagal na silang may negosyo at hindi siya nakinabang maging ang kanyang pamilya kahit na pumasok sa serbisyo publiko. (Prince Golez/Migo Fajatin/Dindo Matining)