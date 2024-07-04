Quentin Millora-Brown nabingwit ng Maroons

NAGPAPALAKAS ng puwersa ang University of Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons dahil hinugot nila si Gilas big man prospect Quentin Millora-Brown para maglaro sa UAAP Season 87.

Nakapaglaro ang 6’10 Fil-Am center sa Citadel sa US NCAA Division 1 kung saan ay nag-average ito ng 11.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2 assists at 1.5 blocks.

Masayang inihayag ni UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development Director Bo Perasol ang development ng pakikipag-usap nila kay Quentin.

“We have been talking with Quentin for a time now. We’ve visited him a couple of times since 2019. We are beyond happy and really excited to finally have him in the team for next season,” saad ni Perasol.

Naging madali ang desisyon ni Millora-Brown na maglaro sa kanyang final year sa college sa Fighting Maroons dahil ang kanyang mga kamag-anak ay mula rin sa UP.

“My grandfather studied in UP. It’s his dream to see me don the Fighting Maroons jersey and play for his alma mater. Right now, I’m just really excited to meet everyone as we’ve been in touch even before the pandemic. Looking forward to spending time with my new teammates ahead of the UAAP season,” kuwento ni Millora-Brown na inaasahang dadating ngayong buwan.

“Of course, aside from playing for UP in the UAAP, I also want to represent the Philippines with Gilas,” dagdag ni Millora-Brown.

Inaasahang makapagbibigay ng puwersa at inspirasyon si Millora-Brown sa kanyang teammates na sina Sean Alter, Gani Stevens, Seven Gagate at Dikachi Ududo. (Elech Dawa)