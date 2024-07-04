Mga celebrity natatakam sa hopia

Ang bongga lang na magkakaroon ng first ever National Hopia Day sa Pilipinas sa July 19-21 at the Mall of Asia Music Hall!

Ang selebrasyon na ito ay in commemoration of the Filipino-Chinese heritage at kung paanong ang hopia ay naging symbol of the friendship and culture between two countries.

Ang Eng Bee Tin, na nangungunang hopia maker, ang tagapagtaguyod ng selebrasyon na ito.

Ang Eng Bee Tin ay 112th year nang nagse-serve ng hopia sa mga Filipino. Actually, ang hopia brand na ito ang madalas naming pasalubong sa mga kaibigan namin abroad.

Marami rin kaming mga celebrity na nireregaluhan ng Eng Bee Tin hopia at naha-happy sila, ha!

Samantala, naniniwala si Gerik Chua, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Eng Bee Tin, na ang story ng hopia ay nagde-demonstrate how food can bring cultures together, creating something new and beloved that honors diverse origins.

Tsika nga niya, “From its humble beginnings as a Chinese immigrant food to its status as a Filipino cultural icon, hopia’s journey reflects the rich tapestry of cultural exchange and innovation. That’s why we feel that the time for hopia to be celebrated in a grand manner has long been overdue.”

Anyway, ang promise nga nila, all sorts of fun and excitement and star sightings ang mangyayari on July 19-21. May pa-games and surprises for every member of the family. There will also be lots of prizes to be won, kasama na ang year supply of Eng Bee Tin products.

How exciting at dahil mahilig ako sa hopia, go ako sa event na ito, ‘noh?!