Mga buntis napapaanak nang wala sa oras pag mainit

Hindi lang sa Pinas nararamdaman ang init kundi maging sa Georgia, kaya nagbabala ang medical experts sa mga buntis na kabilang sa mga pinaka-naaapektuhan.

Ayon sa Professor of Maternal Fetal Medicine ng Medical College of Georgia na si Dr. Padmashree “Champa” Woodham, tuwing sumasapit ang tag-init ay nag-aalala siya sa mga maydalang sanggol sa sinapupunan.

“Yes, I definitely do. It’s very important to stay indoors as much as possible and not prolong exposure to extreme heat.”

Batay kasi sa pag aaral ng isang grupo na nakasama sa Emory University researchers, sa loob ng apat na araw o higit pa na mainit ang temperatura ay maaring magdulot ng premature birth.

“The increase in heat can cause a decrease in blood flow to the uterus or the womb as well as to the placenta. And that can, in and of itself, cause contractions to start in a pregnant patient,” aniya. “That increase in heat exposure can cause a woman to break their water early, and then that can lead to risk of preterm contractions and preterm birth,” ayon kay Dr. Woodham.

“One of the other things that can happen is if you get a really bad sunburn, that can also cause your body to have an inflammatory response and potentially lead to preterm birth,” dagdag nito.

Marami kasing maaaring maging downstream effects ang init sa mga buntis.

Sa katunayan, ito raw ang nangungunang sanhi ng top cause ng morbidity at mortality.

Kaya mahalagang manatili sa loob ng bahay, uminom ng madaming tubig, magsuot ng sumbrero o kaya ay gumamit ng sunscreen. (Natalia Antonio)