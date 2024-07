Allan Caidic, PSL kasado sa National Finals

KUMPLETO na ang mga kalahok para sa PSL National Finals matapos na ang limang koponan mula sa Visayas Regional Finals ay masiguro ang kanilang mga silya sa isinagawang qualifying tournament para sa kauna-unahang Global Championship Challenge ng Pilipinas Super League.

Apat mula sa Cebu habang isa mula sa Ormoc ang aabante sa National Finals sa Hulyo 7-11 sa Victoria Sports sa Quezon City.

“We limited it to eight teams per region to compete in the Regional Finals. There were provinces which underwent qualifying events, iyung iba naman, bumuo na lang ng selection nila to represent the province in the Regional Finals,” sabi ni Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Commissioner Allan Caidic sa isinagawang press conference, Miyerkoles, sa Yen Asian Kitchen & Hotpot restaurant sa Quezon City.

“Naglaro sila sa reguional finals, then iyung mga pumasok, diretso sila sa National Finals. It’s very challenging, not just for us, but also for the other teams, logistics, finances and other stuff. But it’s worth it.”

Itinanghal na mga kampeon sa kani-kanilang dibisyon ang Cebu-Khalifa (born 2004), Cebu-USPF (born 2008) at Cebu-GN Splasher (born 2006).

Hindi makakalahok sa National Finals ang Cebu born 2006 champion squad dahil sa komplikado nilang schedule para naman sa Palarong Pambansa.

Didribol din sa torneo ang mga runner-up na Cebu-Shirillin/Atty. Dico (born 2004), Ormoc-OCCCI (born 2008) at Cebu-USJR (born 2006).

Makakasama nila ang mga early qualifier na top two placer sa mga nakalipas na regional event.

Sa Mindanao, kasali ang Davao Occidental (born 2004 champion), Misamis Oriental (born 2006 champion), Davao City (born 2008 champion), Davao City (born 2004 runner-up), Tagum City (born 2006 runner-up) at Misamis Oriental (born 2008 runner-up), samantalang pasok din sa torneo mula NCR ang mga koponang Caloocan (born 2004 champion), Manila-UST (born 2006 champion), Caloocan (born 2008 champion), Manila-UST (born 2004 runner-up), Caloocan (born 2006 runner-up) at Manila-UST (born 2008 runner-up).

Swak din mula sa Luzon ang mga koponang Tarlac (born 2004 champion), Pangasinan (born 2006 champion), Cavite (born 2008 champion), Pampanga-Luid (born 2004 runner-up), Pampanga-Luid (born 2006 runner-up), Pampanga-Luid (born 2008 runner-up), ang mga Visayan squad na Cebu (born 2004 champion), Cebu (born 2006 champion), Cebu (born 2008 champion), Cebu (born 2004 runner-up), Cebu (born 2006 runner-up) at Ormoc (born 2008 runner-up).

Lalo pang pinalakas ng Pilipinas Super League ang kanilang programa sa loob at labas ng bansa at pinatibay ang liderato mula sa pagmamando ng mga PBA legend.

Tinapik ni PSL President Cris Bautista si PBA Hall of Famer Allan Caidic bilang commissioner, na sinamahan ng kanyang former Presto teammate na si Gerry Esplana bilang deputy commissioner.

Si Caidic ang PBA Most Valuable Player taong 1990, parehong taon kung saan naman naging Rookie of the Year si Esplana.

Nagtulungan ang dalawa para makuha ng Presto ang All-Filipino championship.

Magsisilbi namang deputy commissioner sina Jayvee Gayoso (Luzon), Dondon Hontiveros (Visayas) at PJ Simon (Mindanao). (Ferdz Delos Santos)