Reyes Cup tutumbok

KAHIT ilang dekada panang lumipas simula ngayon ay hindi na talaga mawawala sa isip ng mga bilyarista sa buong mundo ang pangalan ni Filipino pool legend Efren “Bata” Reyes.

Kilalang “The Magician” sa larong billiards dahil sa kanyang istilo ng paglalaro at naging world champion, mas lalo pang makikilala si Reyes.

Ito’y dahil inanunsiyo ng World Nine Ball Tour na magsasagawa sila ng Reyes Cup at ang inaugural nito ay sa Manila sa Oktubre 17 hanggang 20.

Nakipagsanib ang organizers sa Puyat Sports, Inc. at Sky Sports bilang broadcaster para sa UK at Ireland.

Ang nasabing event ay isang pagpupugay sa isa sa pool’s greatest player na si Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes, naging world champion at US Open Pool Championship winner.

“I am truly humbled and honored that Matchroom has chosen to name this prestigious event after me. The Efren Reyes Cup is not just a tournament, it’s a celebration of the sport we love, and I am excited to see the pool community come together for its first edition in the Philippines,” saad ni 69-year-old Reyes sa tagalog.

“Given the storied history the Philippines has on the sport, it is only right that we honour Efren in his home country. It was a privilege to welcome him and dear friend Putch Puyat to the Hanoi Open last year,” pahayag naman ni Matchroom Multi Sport CEO Emily Frazer.

Itatakda pa lang ang venue ng pagdadausan ng laro kaya naman ayon sa organizers, abangan na lamang ng mga fan ang mga detalye sa website ng Matchroom Pool. (Elech Dawa)