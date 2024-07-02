Out-of-the-box series ng CCP tunghayan: `Ganito na kami noon, paano na ngayon?’

Saksihan ang ikalawang edition ng Out-Of-The-Box Series na “Ganito Na Kami Noon, Paano Na Ngayon?” ng Cultural Center of the Philippines mula July 5 hanggang 7.

Isa itong full-length play na isinulat ni Jose Victor Torres sa direktiba ni CCP Artistic Director Dennis N. Marasigan.

Dito ay bibigyang buhay ng Tanghalang Pilipino Actors Company ang iba’t ibang karakter.

Una rito ang likha ng National Artists na sina Alejandro Roces, F. Sionil Jose, at Eddie Romero na kapwa ipinagdiwang ang birth centenaries ngayong taon.

Iba-ibang kwento ang kanilang ipapakita kung saan ibabahagi ang pagkakakilanlan ng Pilipino sa paglipas ng panahon.

“What defines a Filipino? If we are saying we are all Filipinos, why are we fighting each other in the name of the Philippines?” ayon kay Marasigan.

“Through this production, we bring the concept of identity beyond the usual context – accepting our identity as Filipinos in different scenarios. When discussing heroism, we often focus on the Katipunan and the Philippine Revolution. But what about the American war, the Hukbalahap movement? No matter how we condemn them as communists, they are still Filipino,” saad naman ni Torres.

Layon nitong bigyan ng pagkilala ang mga National Artist pati na ang kanilang likha sa makabagong henerasyon.

“We often hear the names of National Artists mentioned at events, yet many are unfamiliar with their works, their contributions, and why they received the highest honors given to Filipino artists. As the CCP Cine Icons screens cinematic masterpieces by our National Artists, the OOTB Series aims to highlight other National Artists and their works,” giit ni Marasigan.

Mapapanuod ang CCP Out-of-the-Box Series: Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Na Ngayon? sa July 5 ng 7pm, at 3pm naman sa July 6 hanggang July 7 sa Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez (CCP Blackbox Theater), CCP Complex along Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City.

Para sa update sa CCP Out-of-the-Box Series at CCP shows, sundan ang opisyal na CCP social media account sa Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, at YouTube. (Natalia Antonio)