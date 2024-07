Itinanggi ng kampo ni dating pangulo at incumbent Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo na nag-eendorso ito ng gamot sa mata, na kumakalat ngayon sa social media.

“It has come to our attention that an advertisement for a cure for failing eyesight has been making the rounds of social media platforms making it appear that our client, former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, is strongly endorsing the efficacy of the same, and seeking orders from the general public,” sabi ni Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, abogado ni Arroyo.

“We vehemently deny any association of the former President with the said product, and we hereby warn the public against being taken in by such deceitful advertising,” dagdag pa ni Topacio.

Iginiit ni Topacio na hindi ginagamit ng dating pangulo ang kanyang tanggapan o estado upang mag-endorso o hikayatin ang publiko na tangkilikin ang partikular na produkto.

“Mrs. Arroyo spends all her efforts in serving her constituents, the country and in quality time with her family and friends, and does not use the prestige of her office or status to endorse the purchase of any product or service in whatever shape, manner or form,” sabi ni Topacio.

Sumulat na umano sila sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) upang masiyasat ang bagay na ito at mapa¬nagot ang mga nasa likod ng pekeng endorsement ng dating pangulo. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)