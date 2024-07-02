Sinaluduhan ng isang dating cabinet official ang Land Transportation Office (LTO) sa naging mabilisang pagtugon nito laban sa tinurang ng isang Skyway traffic enforcer.

Nauna rito’y, naghain ng reklamo si Atty. Nicasio Conti, dating Maritime Industry Authority administrator at ngayon ay CEO ng Capstone-Intel laban sa isang Pelvie John Alto.

Ayon sa dating opisyal, noong June 26, 2024, habang binabaybay nila ang NLEX-SLEX connector road, pinara sila ni Alto at kinumpiska ang lisensya ng driver ni Conti na si Ramon Duremdes.

Ipinaliwanag ni Conti na “When I asked Enforcer Alto to provide his deputization order from LTO, he failed to produce any such document, raising serious concerns about the legality of his actions. This incident has caused significant inconvenience and distress and made us wait for a longer time for him to produce the deputization.”

“He then returned showing a list of deputized Skyway Police but his name is not included in there,” aniya pa.

“Failure to address this issue might lead to a growing suspicion among motorists that such actions are driven by ulterior motives rather than an honest intent to enforce traffic rules. I trust that the LTO will take immediate and appropriate action to resolve this matter and ensure that proper protocols are followed by all traffic enforcers,” dagdag nito.

Pagkatanggap naman ng reklamo ay agad umaksyon ang LTO kung saan ipinadala ito sa LES Deputation Section na siyang nagsagawa ng beripikasyon at naglabas ng show cause order kay Alto kaugnay sa pagkukulang nito na maipakita ang kanyang deputation ID at order.

Sinabi ni Conti na kaya siya nagsampa ng reklamo ay para maipatupad ang tamang protocols sa driver’s license confiscation at maipalalala sa mga motorista na hindi maaring kuhanin ang kanilang lisensya maliban sa mga awtorisado ng LTO personnel o duly deputized officers.

“You can politely inquire whether the apprehending officer is deputized by the LTO, and failure to provide proof constitutes a breach of protocol; consequently, your driver’s license cannot be confiscated,” sinabi ni Atty. Conti.