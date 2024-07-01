Magtatabi kaya sa upuan sina First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos at Vice President Sara Duterte?

Umusbong ang tanong na ito habang nagpapatuloy ang paghahanda ng Kamara de Representantes sa ikatlong State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa Hul¬yo 22.

Kinumpirma ni House Secretary General Reginald Velasco na kasama sa mga inimbitahan si Duterte.

“Yes, kasama si Vice President sa mga inimbita,” sabi ni Velasco sa isang pana¬yam matapos ang flag raising ceremony sa Batasan Complex.

Hindi naman masabi ni Velasco kung kinumpirma na ni Duterte na ito ay dadalo.

“Hindi, hindi ko pa alam. I’ll have to check that. But, these are traditional invitees, no? All the heads of the Constitutional Commissions, all, ah, Cabinet officials, ah, well, including the Vice President,” sabi ni Velasco.

Nang tanungin kung ang upuan ni Duterte ay katabi ng upuan ng Unang Ginang gaya ng nagdaang dalawang SONA ni Marcos, sagot ni Velasco “it will be decided by the interagency.”

“We have an interagency committee, wherein the Office of the President and the Senate counterparts are there. So, we will decide on that, the seating plan for the VIPs. As of now, wala pang decision,” sabi ni Velasco. (Billy Begas)