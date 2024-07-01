Joey Reyes durog ang puso: Paalam Direk Manny V. Castaneda

Durog na durog ang puso ni Direk Joey Reyes sa pagpanaw ng pinakamalapit na kaibigan niya sa loob at labas ng showbiz.

Marami nga ang nagulat sa biglaang pagkawala ng komedyante at direktor din na si Manny Castaneda.

Heto nga ang madamdaming mensahe ni Film Development Council of the Philippines Chairman Joey Reyes:

“We were eight years old when we met. We missed a number of years between the final years of grade school and high school. But we made such a big deal about how we found each other again at the canteen in De la Salle College then…

“And we were inseparable since that time, all throughout college… until we both ended up teaching then finding our place in the insane world of show business.

“We have been friends for sixty-one years… and how you have left. Honestly, I do not know how it is going to be without my best friend just sitting out there ready to bitch it out with me.

“We may have our differences in political beliefs, we may have our arguments but we were there for each other… all the way.

“No, it is not going to be the same. But His Will Be Done.

“I know you are now having a major time giving an update to Don and Khryss and all our friends who are having eternal coffee breaks in the Great Beyond.

“And I know that where you are… you will on the lookout for me, Erick Vidania, Cal Lim, Cristina A. Rodriguez, Raymund Barcelon, George Lim… everybody in our close knit circle.

“I never told this you when you were around because I knew you would just cringe and tell me to shut up — but you are such a great part of my life because you are my irreplaceable BFF.

“I am going to miss you big time.”

Bago nga ang mensaheng ito ay nag-post din si Direk Joey sa kanyang Facebook ng linyang…

“I am in pain. My heart is so broken. I love you, my friend. I will miss you so badly.

“Never undervalue much less underestimate…the treasure in your life. Always find the time to tell them you love them…”

Habang sinusulat ito ay wala pang inanunsiyong sanhi ng pagkamatay ni Direk Manny.

Ang aming taos pusong pakikiramay sa pamilya ni Direk Manny V. Castaneda. (Dondon Sermino)