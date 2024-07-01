Insecure, body shaming: Catriona Gray nilantad ang tunay na sakit

Ang daming nagulat sa siniwalat ni Catriona Gray sa Instagram.

Hindi mo nga kasi aakalain na sa ganda ng katawan, sa tindig, sa bongga niyang rumampa ay may ganun pala siyang sakit!

Inamin nga ni Cat na may scoliosis siya, at pinakita pa niya sa madla kung ano ba talaga ang hitsura ng katawan niya.

Ang t-shirt na stripes nga ang mabisang suutin para ipakita kung baliko ba ang katawan ng isang tao.

“My body and I have gone through a lot together. Admittedly there have been many times, as I’ve studied myself in the mirror, seen pictures of myself, or when I try on a piece of clothing that just doesn’t sit right – where the unnatural tilt of my ribs, or hunch of my shoulder has made me feel insecure.

“My condition, most especially during my stint in international pageantry put me on the receiving end of countless body shaming comments because of the ‘unflattering’ angles my body creates.

“There’s something that I have in common with around 3 million Filipinos – and that’s scoliosis: an abnormal curvature of the spine.

“I was diagnosed at the age of 12 – and unfortunately since I had already experienced my growth spurt – it was too late to pursue a brace.

“That’s why early diagnosis is so important.

“Hence why I’m partnering up with Scoliosis Philippines this International Scoliosis Day, to help spread awareness for early diagnosis – especially in kids.

“An easy way to do this is a #StripesFitCheck – simply wear a fitted, striped shirt and see if you can spot anything different!

“Scoliosis doesn’t have to be a limiting condition. If diagnosed early, great progress can be made in limiting the progression of the angle of the curve and also the pain experienced through out one’s life.

“Because unfortunately, scoliosis is incurable and a lifetime condition.

“And I just wanna say – to whoever is reading this – may you have Scoliosis or just a unique body (as I believe everyone has), you are not limited to just a body shape or ideal. The greatest service your body serves is not to please whatever body ideal is popular or praised by society but to house the beautiful soul – that is you!!

“I hope in my story – you can find the encouragement. That despite chronic pain, different shapes and sizes, proportions and angles – that you are capable of whatever dream arises in your heart! We’re #BentButNotBroken.

“Download the Scoliosis Philippines app or visit scoliosis Philippines.org to know more,” kuwento ni Catriona, kalakip ang mga hashtag na

#StripesFitCheck, #ScoliosisAwarenessMonth, #ScoliosisPhilippines #BentButNotBroken.

Dahil sa post na ito ni Catriona, marami nga ang humingi ng tawad, at nabuksan ang mga mata sa ganitong klase ng sakit.

Heto nga ang mensahe nila:

“I remember sending you a private message after winning Bb. Pilipinas days saying you need to work on your body. Sorry for that, Cat. I never knew your struggles. You will always be my fave beauty queen.”

“Aw thanks for the apology, we never know what others are going through, what health conditions they have or what personal challenges their facing so being considerate is always a good choice,” sagot ni Cat.

“Omggggg, I didn’t even know that I’ve this. I just used to think my spine is crooked for some unknown reasons. And I’ve always hated my body, my posture because of that. And today, through my absolute favorite queen I’m finding this out. And getting to know that she struggles through the same condition, I’m just so so so comforted. Dear Cat, thank you so much for inspiring me to love my body as the way it is. You just added one more reason for being my favorite Miss Universe. Not just a Miss Universe but you’re one of my favorite personalities overall. I love you.”

“Were in this together. I’m so happy this video found you and hope it allows you to explore some options to help manage your pain,” saad ni Cat.

“Also have a mild one here! Also tend to feel insecure when my one side looks straight and the other so curved so I ended up always fronting my left side (the more curved one) especially in pageants and it apparently aggravates the condition more so I always try to balance it out with lots of pro-scolio stretches and exercises. Thank you so much for often sharing about this since…”

“Yes symmetrical stretches and exercises helps so much with my pain management din! Thank you also for sharing love!” tugon ni Cat.

Sa totoo lang, iba talaga kapag si Catriona ang nagsasalita, na seseryosohin, at paniniwalaan mo talaga.