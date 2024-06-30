Team Kramer katuwang sa bagong campaign ng DIY Philippines

Inilunsad ng MR.DIY Philippines ang kanilang 2024 campaign sa MR.DIY store sa 4th level ng One Ayala Mall sa Makati.

Ito ang hudyat ng pagsisimula ng bagong chapter ng brand na nagbibigay-diin sa core value propositions na “Always Low Prices,” extensive product assortment, and convenient shopping across numerous store locations.

Ang pinakabagong brand tagline nito ay ang “For BIG and small FAMILYhan needs, MERON DIYan!”

Sinimulan ang event ng Media Thanksgiving session kung saan ay nagbigay ng mensahe ng pasasalamat sa media si MR.DIY Philippines’ Deputy Head of Marketing Mr. Charles Salecina.

Isa sa pinakamahalagang kaganapan sa event ay ang ceremonial “BIG and small” contract signing bilang MR.DIY’s Brand Ambassador ng Team Kramer.

“We are renewing our contract with MR.DIY because our collaboration has been fulfilling and successful. MR.DIY’s commitment to quality and affordability aligns with our family values. We’ve seen how their products have enhanced our home and everyday life. The positive feedback from our followers has been overwhelming and we’re excited to continue this journey with our MR.DIY family, ” pahayag ni Doug Kramer.