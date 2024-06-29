Saludo si First Lady Liza Marcos sa United Arab Emirates (UAE) kasabay ng pagtutuklas ng mga oportunidad para sa kooperasyon sa Pilipinas sa mga larangan ng kultura, sining at pamana.

Pinuri rin ng Unang Ginang ang papel ng Emirati women para sa matagumpay na pagiging pangunahing partners sa pag-unlad at nation-building progress ng kanilang bansa.

Ito ay makaraang mainit na tanggapin ni H.H. Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, maybahay ng Presidente ng United Arab Emirates (UAE), ang Unang Ginang na nasa working visit sa UAE.

Ayon sa state news agency ng UAE na WAM, ang First Lady ay sinalubong ng maybahay ng UAE President sa Qasr Al Bahr sa Abu Dhabi.

“Her Highness extended her warmest welcome to the First Lady, wishing her a pleasant stay and a successful visit to the UAE. Louise Araneta-Marcos expressed her pleasure at visiting the UAE and thanked Her Highness for the warm hospitality she received,” ayon sa report ng state-run news agency ng UAE.

Dumalo rin sa reception si H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson ng Presidential Court for National Projects at Chairperson ng Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation.

Sa naturang pagpupulong, pinapurihan ng Unang Ginang ang malawak na cultural at developmental progress ng UAE, inihayag ang kanyang paghanga sa Emirati women, na matagumpay na naging pangunahing partners sa pag-unlad at nation-building process ng bansa.

“The two sides discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation between entities in both countries across various fields, especially in culture, arts, and heritage. They also explored ways to enrich the cultural and artistic landscape in both nations, with a particular focus on early childhood development and investment in human capital, which is a priority,” nakasaad sa report ng state news agency ng UAE.

“She praised the role of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for her support of women and her dedication to providing the resources and opportunities that have made the empowerment of Emirati women an inspirational model,” nakasaad pa sa report ng state news agency.

Ipinaalam din sa Unang Ginang

ang mga pagsisikap ng UAE government upang bigyang kapangyarihan ang mga kababaihan at bigyang-diin ang mga oportunidad upang palakasin ang kontribusyon ng mga kababaihan sa national development.

Gayundin ay pinapurihan ng Unang Ginang ang mga pagsisikap ng maybahay ng UAE President sa kanyang humanitarian work at sa pangunguna sa mga inisyatiba sa mundo.

“Her Highness Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan affirmed that attention to culture and the arts in all their forms, as well as national heritage, is at the core of the UAE’s developmental vision. She pointed out the UAE’s interest in encouraging creative and talented individuals to enhance the cultural and artistic scene and elevate this sector,” sabi pa sa report ng state media.

Ayon sa state news agency ng UAE, ang pagpupulong ay dinaluhan

din ni Sheikha Fakhra bint Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, maybahay ni H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, kasama ang ilang Sheikhas, female leaders, at delegasyon na kasama ng Unang Ginang First Lady.