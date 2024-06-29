Junior MPBL sa US, Europe

MAS lalo pang paiigtingin ng Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) ang kanilang grassroots level sa juniors division matapos itong pormal na ilunsad na naglalayong maipadala sa Estados Unidos at Europa sa pagbubukas ng bagong edisyon simula ikalawang linggo ng Hulyo.

Inihayag ng nag-iisang eight division world titlist at founder ng MPBL na si Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao ang pagtulak ng naturang basketball program sa ibayong dagat na naglalayong maitatag ang isang Under-18 at Under-21 tournament upang makapagbigay ng pagkakataon para mapalawak ang recruitment ng mga kabataan sa iba’t ibang panig ng paaralan na posibleng maging parte ng senior draft ng MPBL.

“This league fosters the development of young athletes and provides them with a crucial opportunity to showcase their talents and abilities. Through Junior MPBL, they can possibly secure spots in college varsity teams or even in the MPBL,” pahayag ni Pacquiao sa isinagawang luanching na ginanap sa Winford Hotel and Casino sa Maynila.

“We are engaging in talks with states across the US, regions in the UK, and various parts of Europe for Junior MPBL expansion. This global initiative aims to elevate the visibility of Filipino basketball talent in an international stage, opening doors for our young athletes to compete and excell on a broader platform.” (Gerard Arce)