Isang dating mataas na opisyal ng gobyerno ang nagtangkang mag-asikaso sa gaming license ng ilang illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) na sinalakay kamakailan dahil sa ilegal na aktibidad.

Ayon kay Pagcor Chairman at CEO Alejandro Tengco, isisiwalat niya sa tamang forum ang pangalan ng dating¬ Cabinet member na siyang nag-lobby sa illegal POGO, gayundin ang mga sirkumtansiya na naging dahilan sa pagdami ng mga illegal at criminal offshore gaming operations.

“As a regulator, it is our mandate to ensure that only those with valid licenses are allowed to operate all forms of gambling and gaming activities, whether these are land-based casinos or online platforms,” saad ni Tengco sa isang statement.

“It is in the interest of the government to crack the whip against illegal operators, including the so-called offshore gaming operators or POGOs and their backers, because the criminal activities associated with their illegal operations pose serious threats to our people,” diin pa niya.

Binanggit pa ng Pagcor chief na seryoso ang administrasyong Marcos sa pagwalis sa mga illegal operators. Mula sa dating 298 na nabigyan ng lisensiya ng nakaraang administrasyon, bumaba na ito ngayon sa 43.

“What we need to question, in the first place, was how those 298 POGO licensees were able to secure their licensees in the past because clearly, during our cleansing process, we found most of them to be ineligible and outright suspicious,” ani Tengco.

“We are also ready to reveal the roles of other controversial individuals behind these criminal POGO enterprises,” dugtong pa niya.

Kabilang sa mga sinalakay kamakailan ng Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) ay ang Baofu hub sa Bamban, Tarlac kung saan nakaladkad ang pangalan ni suspended Mayor Alice Guo, at ang Lucky South 99 sa Porac, Pampanga. Ang dalawang sinalakay na scam farm ay sangkot umano sa human trafficking, crypto, love scam at iba pang ilegal na aktibidad.

Naunang sinabi ng PAOCC na may maimpluwensiyang tao na nasa likod ng operasyon ng scam farm sa Porac, Pampanga.