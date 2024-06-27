Solong anak mas maganda ang ugali – eksperto

Sabi nila, kapag wala raw kapatid ay karaniwang nagiging introvert.

Pero ayon sa eksperto, ang mga only child ay nagsa-shine kahit sila ay lumaking walang kapatid.

Kwento ng psychologist na si Dr. Brianna Gaynor, masaya ring maging only child dahil siya mismo ay naranasan ito.

“I enjoyed having my things, my mother’s full attention and tons of friends. As an only child, I was always involved in activities and had play dates to ensure I had strong social skills because socialization was important.”

Positive experience rin daw ang paglaki bilang only child, ayon naman sa psychologist na si Dr. Adolph “Doc” Brown, III.

Batay nga sa Pew Research Center taong 2015, 86 percent ang naniniwalang dapat ay hanggang dalawa lamang ang anak ng isang pamilya, at ayos lang din kung isa.

“Childhood for an only child with authoritative parents can be characterized by an experience of constant attention, and positive reinforcement, with promotion of creativity, healthy self-esteem and self-concept,” ayon kay Dr. Brown.

Sabi ni Brown, mas matured ang mga walang kapatid. Sila rin ay independent kung saan hindi na gaanong nangangailangan ng tulong. High achievers din daw ito ayon kay Dr. Gaynor.

“As an only child, the focus and attention is on you, which generally translates into not only a lot of focus and level of support in all needed areas (i.e., academic, social, athletic) from parents but a desire, in many cases, to please.”

Inilarawan pa ni Dr. Brown ang mga only child bilang “lone wolves” dahil sila ay extremely self-sufficient.

“As an only child, we sometimes imagine what it would be like to have a sibling. Despite our enjoyment of independence, we still wonder. So essentially, our good friends are essential to us because they are our ‘siblings’ and our chosen family. Therefore, only children are often loyal and understanding, tend to be selfless and are willing to go to the ends of the earth for those we love,” ayon naman kay Gaynor.

Mapagkakatiwalaan din daw ang mga ito at mataas din ang confidence level.

“They are usually very focused on representing themselves and their families or caregivers, as this has been a constant.

Gayunpaman, hindi naman din lahat ay pare-pareho.

“Everything doesn’t apply to everyone. There are pros and cons to being an only child versus having siblings.”

Ang mahalaga raw ay maraming natututunan sa kabila ng mga hamon. (Natalia Antonio)