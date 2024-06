Lorin, Venice ayaw mag-beauty contest

On the occasion of her 50th birthday, pinaunlakan ni Ruffa Gutierrez ang imbitasyon ni Karen Davila na ma-sit down interview siya at ang kanyang lovely daughters na sina Lorin at Venice para sa YouTube vlog ng newscaster ng ABS-CBN.

Wagi ang tsikahan kahit nakaka-nosebleed bilang Inglesera silang tatlo. At doon, litaw na litaw ang pagiging smart ng dalawang bagets.

Ang huhusay sumagot at may substance lahat ng lumalabas sa bibig nila. Kakabugin nila ang question-and-answer portion sa anumang beauty pageants, ha.

Ang speaking of beaucon, isa ‘yon sa naitanong kay Ruffa — kung papayagan daw ba niyang mag-pageant ang mga very qualified niyang anak.

“That’s a very difficult question,” panimula ni Ruffa.

“Kasi during my time it was different. Now, in the age of social media, I don’t know if it’s worth all the scrutiny.

“I had the best time, I was 18 years old, I won Binibining Pilipinas-World. [At] 19 years old, I was sent to South Africa and London for Miss World. Wala pang social media noon. So, I would just fax all my experiences to my parents and tell them, ‘Oh, my God, eto na nangyayari dito.’ We were not on social

media. Eh, ngayon, lahat pinapansin. I don’t know if I want them to go through that. Sabi ko, they can be beauty queens in their own way.

“But I don’t know,” pakli niya sabay baling sa mga anak. “Do you guys want to be beauty queens? I won’t stop you if you want to, ha. I’ll be there

screaming, ‘Lorin! Venice!’ Haha!”

Heto ang pang-beaucon na sagot ni Lorin, “I honestly think my mom achieved so much and went so far in her journey as a beauty queen. I think that’s her

story. As of now, it’s not something that’s on my mind that when I think of beauty pageants, I just reflect on how proud I am of my mom and how much

she achieved.”

“I personally don’t think it’s for me,” sey naman ni Venice. “I think Lorin really just said everything that needed to be said. I feel like my path is elsewhere.”

As for Venice, inuudyukan ni Ruffa ang kanyang bunso na mag-pursue ng singing career dahil ang ganda nga naman ng boses nito. Iba ang kalibre.

Ilang beses na naming nasaksihan ang pagkanta niya sa mga Gutierrez parties at talaga namang nakakaakit ang timbre niya.

“I’m gonna be a stage mom. Venice, you have to make Karen listen to your voice,” pang-o-on-the-spot ni Ruffa.

“She sings so well,” pag-attest ng proud ateng si Lorin.

“If I had her voice, I’d be singing every day. Lahat ng kanta sa karaoke,” singit ni Ruffa.

Na-shy si bagets pero at the end of the interview, nagpaunlak siya ng ilang linya ng ‘Buwan’ ni JK Labajo.

Pero mukang parehong pagiging CEO ng sari-sariling businesses nila ang patutunguhan ng dalawa.

‘Yun na!