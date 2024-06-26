Maaaring political strategy lamang bago ang 2025 elections ang rebelasyon ni Vice President Sara Duterte na tatlong Duterte ang tatakbong senador sa darating na halalan.

Ayon kay dating Senador Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, ang pahayag ni VP Duterte ay maihahalintulad sa pakulo ng kanyang ama bago ang 2016 presidential elections upang mapaisip ang bawat Pinoy at makita ang pulso ng mga botante.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Like the father, the daughter believes that part of wise and smart politics is to confuse and keep them gues-sing; create an issue that evokes discourse thus accomplishing awareness while getting a glimpse of the pulse of the electorate,” ayon sa pinost ni Lac-son sa X, dating Twitter.

“That said, I don’t think there is any firm decision made by any of the three Dutertes,” dugtong pa niya.

Nitong Martes, isiniwalat ni VP Duterte na tatakbo umano sa pagka-senador ang ama niyang si dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, Davao City Rep. Pulong Duterte at Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte. Pagsapit ng 2028 elections, si Pulong naman ang tatakbong presidente at babalik naman umanong mayor ng Davao City si Sara.

Sakali namang matuloy ang pagtakbo ng tatlong Duterte sa senatorial elections at manalo, 5 pamilya ang posibleng umokupa ng 12 upuan o ka-lahati ng Senado.

“Senate 2025: Three Duterte’s, three Tulfo’s, two Villar’s, two Cayetano’s, two Ejercito-Estrada’s, and the list goes on… because it is what it is – by the people, for the people, of the people,” ani Lacson.