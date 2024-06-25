LeBron James walang problema kahit dehins kakampi si Bronny

HINDI raw ipagpipilitan ni LeBron James na makasama sa iisang NBA team ang panganay na si Bronny.

Nagpa-draft na si Bronny, inaasahang sa dulo ng second round matatapik sa June 26.

May player option si James sa Lakers, puwede niyang tanggihan ang huling taon ng kontrata para maging free agent at maghanap ng ibang team.

Team na pipili kay Bronny sa draft? Mukhang hindi rin.

“LeBron is off this idea of having to play with Bronny,” pahayag sa ESPN ng agent ng mag-amang si Rich Paul ng Klutch Sports. “If he does, he does. But if he doesn’t, he doesn’t.”

May first-round pick ang Los Angeles, pero hindi ipagpipilitan ng kampo ni James na gamitin ‘yun kay Bronny.

“There’s no deal that it’s guaranteed that if the Lakers draft Bronny at (No.) 55, he will re-sign. If that was the case, I would force them to take him at 17,” dagdag ni Paul. “We don’t need leverage. The Lakers can draft Bronny, and LeBron doesn’t re-sign.”

Nag-workout daw si Bronny sa Lakers at sa Phoenix Suns. Ayon kay Paul, tatlong teams pa raw ang interesado sa batang James na nakalistang 6-foot-2, 210 pounds at may wingspan na 6-7.

“There are other teams that love Bronny,” anang agent. “For example, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors. If it’s not the Lakers, it will be someone else.” (Vladi Eduarte)