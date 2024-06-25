‘Don’t ignore the symptoms’: Sam Milby inilantad ang sakit

Inilantad ni Sam Milby ang sitwasyon ng kanyang kalusugan. Inamin nga ni Sam, gamit ang Instagram, ang tunay niyang sakit sa ngayon.

“I’ve always thought of myself as a healthy person. I don’t have a sweet tooth, bihira rin mag-junk food, pero last year I found out na may type 2 diabetes na ako.

“My parents and grandparents never had it. I just wish I got checked up earlier nung pre-diabetes pa.

“My advice – don’t ignore the symptoms (my main symptoms – always thirsty and urinating often) and get checked up regularly. #diabetes,” sabi ni Sam.

Siyempre, nag-alala ang kanyang mga follower, at nagbigay ng lakas ng loob sa kanya na kaya pa itong gamutin.

“You can still reverse it, avoid carbs specially rice, white bread, and pasta, eat more leafy vegetables, beetroot and ampalaya.”

“I was diagnosed 10 years ago, and I never take medicine! Just a healthy diet. No soda, fruit juice, and flavored water. I’ve more on vitamins.”

“You can still reverse it. I’m type 2! I did it.”

“This is way too high. Ingat.”

“That’s too high! DKA? I became Type 2 with pregnancy but I have symptoms as a child. Its been 26 years but I’m good! Never hospitalized. I just go to my regular check up with my primary doctor.”

“You will be better soon crushieee.”

“Get well soon @samuelmilby take care of yourself always. Indeed health is wealth.”

Marami namang kaibigan sa showbiz ang nagpayo kay Sam kung ano ang mga dapat gawin, lalo na ang regular na pagbisita sa doctor. (Dondon Sermino)