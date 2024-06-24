Tots Carlos ekis sa Alas squad

HINDI makikita sa aksiyon si Diana Mae “Tots” Carlos para sa pambansang koponan na Alas Pilipinas sa pagsabak sa gaganapin sa bansa sa susunod na buwan na FIVB Challenger Cup 2024 sa Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Sinabi ni Alas Piipinas head coach Jorge Souza De Brito na nakatakdang magpahayag ang komersiyal na koponan ni Carlos na Rebisco hinggil sa mga detalye kung bakit lalaktawan ng Creamline star ang paparating na kampanya ng pambansang koponan,

“[She] plays good. She’s always been the one who we requested for us for the national team. But at the moment, she’s not there. Rebisco will release something [about the development soon]. What we’re expecting is to bring the guys who are really good at the same time,” sabi ni De Brito matapos panoorin ang kanyang home country na Brazil kontra sa France sa ginanap na Volleyball Nations League (VNL) nitong Linggo.

Nadagdag si Carlos sa Alas Pilipinas pool matapos manalo ng bronze sa AVC Challenge Cup nakaraang buwan. Gayunpaman, sina Michaela Belen, Jessica Margaret Galanza at Alyssa Solomon lamang ang sumali sa buildup ng koponan para sa VNL qualifier.

“It’s always hard, but we’re prepared to go against Vietnam,” sabi ni De Brito. “Since we have more time, we can now have better preparations. The expectations are supposed to be always high so we have to work really hard and not just stand there, waiting for the guys to repeat the performance [in the Challenge Cup].”

Sasagupain ng Alas Women ang Challenge Cup champion na Vietnam sa knockout quarterfinals sa Hulyo 5, ganap na 6:30pm sa Ninoy Aquino Stadium kung saan naghahangad ito na umabante sa semifinals.

Isang puwesto lamang para sa FIVB Women’s VNL ang nakahandang makuha sa torneo.

Naniniwala si De Brito sa chemistry ng koponan at mga bagong karagdagan kasama ang Best Setter at kapitana na si Jia De Guzman at Best Opposite Spiker Angel Canino, gayundin sina Sisi Rondina, Eya Laure, Fifi Sharma, Thea Gagate, Dawn Macandili-Catindig, Cherry Nunag at Dell Palomata.

Kasama din nila sina Faith Nisperos, Jennifer Nierva, Arah Panique, Julia Coronel at Vanessa Gandler.

“They are much better now. It wasn’t lucky at that moment [in the AVC Challenge Cup] but it’s a short time for preparation. I’ll have more [preparation] so we can offer much more for each other and ourselves. I think that’s the way we have to do and expect for this team,” sabi ng Brazilian coach, na nakakuha ng contract extension hanggang sa susunod na taon na Southeast Asian Games.

Si Carlos, isang three-time PVL MVP, ay huling sumabak para sa pambansang koponan sa nakalipas na dalawang SEA Games.

“We still have the same players. Of course, we’re gonna add but now for the lineup, we have 18 players including Jema [Galanza], [Bella] Belen na sasama sa amin ngayon. [The pool is] almost complete and malalaman natin ito sa [18] mga manlalaro,” sabi nito. (Lito Oredo)