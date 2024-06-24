Kinontra ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘’Bongbong’’ Marcos Jr. ang rekomendasyon na dapat inaanunsyo ng Pilipinas ang regular rotation and resupply (RORE) mission sa BRP Sierra Madre sa Ayungin Shoal.

“The President has reiterated that we will not publish schedules of any RORE,’’ paglalahad ni Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. sa press briefing sa Malacañang nitong Lunes.

Ang pagsasapubliko ng RORE ay isiniwalat ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin noong nakaraang Biyernes matapos ang pagpupulong ng National Maritime Council sa naging insidente sa Ayungin Shoal sa West Philippine Sea (WPS) noong Hunyo 17 kung saan maraming sundalong Pinoy ang nasaktan, isa ang naputulan ng daliri.

Sinabi pa ni Bersami=n sa nakaraang press conference na ang Ayu¬ngin incident ay bunga lamang ng “misunderstanding” ng China Coast Guard at mga sundalong Pinoy.

Ayon kay Teodoro, binisita ni Pangulong Marcos ang mga sundalo sa Palawan noong Linggo kung saan nanindigan ito na hindi papasupil at magpapaapi ang Pilipinas kahit kanino man.

“The President has reiterated that we will not publish schedules of any RORE. We see the latest incident in Ayungin not as a misunderstanding or an accident. It is a deliberate act of the Chinese officialdom to prevent us from completing our mission,” paliwa-nag ni Teodoro.

“After our visit to our troops in Palawan yesterday where the President personally talked to the troops involved in the RORE, we have now come to the conclusion that it was not a misunderstanding or an accident. We are not downplaying the incident. It was an aggressive and illegal use of force,” dagdag pa nito.

Nilinaw naman ng kalihim na hindi naghahangad ng kaguluhan ang Pilipinas kundi kapayapaan sa WPS.

“We, however, continue to find peaceful solutions to this issue as pointed out by the President, and we are not in the business to insti-gate wars. The Philippines is a responsible state. We will continue to exercise our freedoms and rights in support of our national interests in accordance with international law,” ani Teodoro.