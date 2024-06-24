June Mar Fajardo balik na sa Gilas

BALIK na si June Mar Fajardo kaya kahit absent naman ang ibang key players ay solido pa rin ang Gilas Pilipinas na kakampanya sa FIBA Olympic Qualifying sa Latvia sa unang linggo ng susunod na buwan.

“June Mar gives us a big boost,” ani team manager Richard del Rosario.

May calf injury ang seven-time MVP ng San Miguel beer sa first window ng FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers noong February.

“My personal opinion on this is while the absence of AJ Edu, Jamie Malonzo and Scottie Thompson (due to injuries) are unfortunate, we still have a solid lineup in terms of versatility and talent,” dagdag ni del Rosario, chief assistant ni coach Tim Cone sa Ginebra.

Inabot ng calf injury si Malonzo sa dulo ng PBA Philippine Cup, may iniinda sa likod si Thompson. Nagrerekober pa si Edu mula torn meniscus.

Nasa three-day training camp sa Inspire Sports Academy sa Calamba sina Justin Brownlee, Fajardo, CJ Perez, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Japeth Aguilar, Mason Amos, Kai Sotto, Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao at practice players Ralph Cu at Donald Gumaru.

Lunes ng gabi sa PhilSports Arena ay sumalang ang Gilas sa send off friendly game kontra Taiwan Mustangs na pinangunahan nina Alex Cabagnot at Rashawn McCarthy at tinimunan ni dating Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina.

Ngayong araw ay lilipad pa-Europe ang Nationals para sa exhibition matches pa kontra Turkey at Poland bago ang OQT sa Riga, Latvia sa July 2-7.

“The OQT will be tough because only one team will make it to the Olympics,” lahad ni del Rosario. “But everyone on the team is determined to give their best to represent the country well.”

Toka ng Pilipinas ang world No. 6 Latvia sa 12am sa July 4 (Manila time) sa 14,500-capacity Arena Riga. Kinabukasan, haharapin naman ang No. 23 Georgie sa 10:30 p.m. (Manila time). (Vladi Eduarte)