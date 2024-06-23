PCAP Champions League

MATINDING aksiyon ang nakaamba sa 4th Professional Chess Association of the Philippines Tournament of Champions Grand Finals 2024 sa Hulyo 19-21 sa Greenhills Mall, Ortigas, San Juan.

Tutok ang marami sa inyo pong lingkod, 13-time Philippine Open champion Grandmaster Rogelio Antonio Jr. (3rd PCAP All Filipino Conference 2023 Best Player), kina International Master Joel Banawa (2023 Co-Best Player) at IM Chito Garma ng Manila Indios Bravos.

Ang iba pang mga sokpa sa grand finals ay sina Fide Master Ellan Asuela (Leg 1, Ozamis Chess 7 in 1 Team Festival), Kevin Arquero (Leg 2, Hubstar Open Invitational), Omar Bagalacsa (Leg 3, Pasig Battle of the Masters ), John Philip Gabuco (Leg 4, Puerto Princesa Open Chess Challenge), IM Daniel Quizon (Leg 5, Chairman’s Cup), FM Austin Jacob Literatus (Leg 6, Davao), Virgen Gil Ruaya (Leg 7, Camarines Sur) , IM Kim Steven Yap (Leg 8, Cebu) at Marc Kevin Labog (Leg 9, Tuguegarao).

Ayon kay PCAP chairman Michael Angelo Chua nitong Sabado ang format ay round robin. Ang bawat round ay may blitz (5 minuto at 3 segundong pagdaragdag) at rapid (13 mins. at 2 secs.). May 1 puntos ang blitz para sa panalo, 0.5 para sa table at 0 para sa talo. Ang rapid ay may 2 pts. sa win, 1.0 sa draw at 0 sa loss.

Ang highest pointer and magiging round winner na may 1 match point. Kung ang iskor ay tabla, pagkatapos ay 0.5 ang igagawad sa bawat manlalaro.

Naghihintay sa top 3 winners ang P80,000, P30,000 at P20,000 cash prizes samantalang sa 4th-12th ay P5,000 each.

Tuloy pa tin ang weekly event 1-day chess tournament ng Chesssmates ni Major Arthur Macaspac tuwing Biyernes Centrale Mall, Taft Ave., Pasay.

May libreng chess clinic din siya sa Luneta Chess Plaza sa Maynila tuwing weekend. Tumawag o mag- text sa 0917 149 4667 para sa iba pang mga detalye.

Congrats kay FM Christian Gian Karlo Arca na nagkampeon sa Asian Youth Blitz Chess Championships 2024 boys under-16 category sa Almaty, Kazakhstan noong Huwebes, Hun. 20. Lumikom siya ng walong puntos sa 9-round.

Gayundin sa iba pang PH team member na sina reigning national women’s champion Woman FM-elect Ruelle Canino, National Master Mar Aviel Carredo, WNM Nika Juris Nicolas at W Candidate Master Elle Castronuevo;

Delegation head Atty. Nikki De Vega, at coaches GM Jayson Gonzales at FM Roel Abelgas.