Jong Uichico, Virgil Villavicencio lumagda sa NLEX Road Warriors

MAY bagong tandem ang NLEX Road Warriors umpisa sa parating na Season 49 ng PBA.

Si Jong Uichico na ang bagong head coach, si Virgil Villavicencio ang tinapik bilang team manager.

Pinalitan ni Uichico si Frankie Lim, hahalili si Villavicencio kay Larry Fonacier. Pumirma ang dalawa ng kontrata sa NLEX office sa Balintawak, QC nitong Sabado, sa harap nina NLEX president/GM J Luigi Bautista at team governor Ronald Dulatre.

“I plan to build on what coach Frankie has instilled as a foundation,” ani nine-time PBA champion Uichico na unang dumating sa team bilang lead assistant ni Lim noong nakaraang season. “Then we will go from there.”

Dating PBA champion din si coach Virgil, matagal naging team manager ng TNT Tropang Giga mula 2000s-2010s at kasalukuyang nasa communications team ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

“Coach Virgil’s acumen both in running a team, his good relationship with the media will benefit our team moving forward,” ani Bautista.

Sinegundahan ito ni Dulatre:

“His wealth of experience both on and off the court will be of great help to the NLEX Road Warriors. We are also thankful to former team manager Larry Fonacier for his services to the team.”

Maliban sa parating na draft, patitibayin nina Uichico at Villavicencio ang Road Warriors na aangkla kina veterans Robert Bolick, Sean Anthony, Baser Amer, Anthony Semerad, Matt Nieto, Rob Herndon. May Ato Ular at Jhan Nermal. (Vladi Eduarte)