Inihayag ng Jollibee Group nitong Sabado na iniimbestigahan na nila ang cybersecurity incident na nakaapekto sa kanilang kompanya.

“We are addressing a cybersecurity incident recently reported to affect our company, in addition to other companies,” ayon sa statement ng Jollibee Group.

“We take this matter seriously and have launched an investigation to better understand the scope of the incident. We have implemented response protocols in addition to enhanced security measures to further protect data against threats. Parallel to these efforts, we are working closely with relevant authorities and experts,” dugtong pa nila.

Tiniyak naman ng kompanya sa publiko na ang kanilang e-commerce platforms ay hindi apektado at patuloy na operational.

“Please be assured that we are continuously fortifying our defenses against future threats and remain committed to our priority of safeguarding customer data,” ayon pa sa kanilang statement.

Hinikayat din ng Jollibee Group ang publiko na ilatag ang mga cybersecurity measure tulad ng madalas na pagpapalit ng password.

“We would also like to encourage the public to be vigilant and exercise good information security practices, including keeping passwords secure and changing them often,” anila.

Nauna rito, isiniwalat ng cybersecurity advocacy group Deep Web Konek na binebenta umano ng isang hacker sa $40,000 o P2.32 mil¬yon ang sensitibong impormasyon ng 32 milyong customers ng Jollibee Food Delivery Service.

Pinaskil umano ng hacker sa cybercrime forum ang binabentang datos ng 32 milyong customer at 650 milyong record ng food delivery operation ng Jollibee.

Kasama sa mga nakuhang datos ang ID numbers, Facebook IDs at tokens, email address, card numbers, password, buong pangalan, birthday, cellphone number, address, at mga log-in dates.

Nakuha umano ang file ng orders sa Jollibee mula Grabfood at mga datos na nakukuha sa happyplus cards. Ang happyplus ang loyalty card ng Jollibee at iba pang mga food chain na kasama sa grupo tulad ng Chowking, Mang Inasal, Greenwich, at Red Ribbon. Bukod dito, nakakuha rin diumano ang hacker ng datos tungkol sa sales ng Jollibee sa buong mundo at iba pang mga transaction.