Paraan para malaman kung juicy at hinog na ang pakwan

Isa ang watermelon sa favorite na panghimagas pagkatapos kumain dahil sa matamis, juicy at nakaka-fresh na lasa nito!

Kaya sa pamimili ng pakwan, dapat maging mapanuri para lalong ma-enjoy ang masarap na lasa nito.

Dahil kasi hindi pa naman nakikita ang laman ng pakwan, minsan ay nakakapili tayo ng hindi pa hinog.

Paano nga ba malalaman kung hinog na ang pakwan?

May payo dyan si Jordan Carter, director of sales and marketing ng Leger and Son, isang three-generation watermelon farm sa Cordele, Georgia, ang tinaguriang “watermelon capital of the world.”

“The best way to tell if a watermelon is ripe is by picking it up to look for a yellowish spot underneath. It should be dull in color and the belly or underside of the watermelon should have a creamy yellow spot.”

“This is where the watermelon sat on the ground and ripened in the sun,” dagdag pa nito.

Kapag light green o puti ang underside ng melon, ibig sabihin ay hindi pa ito hinog.

Dapat din ay mabigat ito sa laki ng pakwan dahil 92% nito ay tubig. Ang mas mabigat ay mas hinog.

“A ripe watermelon will have a dull hollow sound. An immature watermelon will have a higher-pitched ping sound.”

“If you scratch a watermelon that isn’t ripe, it just leaves an indentation and darker line,” ayon naman sa Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.

Pumili rin ng pakwan na walang cut, dents o visible bruises.

Makakabuti ring bumili ng pakwan kapag season nito.

“For the best chances of a juicy, tasty watermelon, buy them in season which is roughly April to September,” ayon kay Carter. (Natalia Antonio)