Marcio Lassiter ‘sugatan’ sa paninilat ng Meralco

HIGIT sa individual record, mas mahalaga kay Marcio Lassiter ang team.

Natalo si Lassiter at ang San Miguel sa Meralco sa PBA Philippine Cup Finals 4-2 noong Linggo sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Bigo ang Beermen na maidepensa ang korna, hindi pa nakuha ni Lassiter ang karangalan bilang best sharpshooter of all time ng liga.

“Obviously this one hurts,” aniya pagkatapos ng 80-78 loss ng SMB sa Game 6. “I wanted to win so bad.”

Sa anim na laro sa championship, 12 ang naihulog ni ‘Super Marcio’ mula long range para iakyat ang career total sa 1,236 3-pointers made.

Nanatili siya sa No. 3 sa listahan sa likod nina Allan Caidic (1,242) at Jimmy Alapag (1,250).

“I’m not even thinking about that (record),” pakli niya. “I’ve never come here and say I want to be a mythical player. Obviously you want to be, butbit’s always a team thing for me.”

Pagod na rin si Lassiter, gagamitin ang break para makarekober. Tsansa niyang habulin muli ang record sa Season 49.

“At least I get to recover, come back and get back to it,” dagdag ng Fil-Am guard/forward. “Whatever happened has happened. I’ll go from there, I’ll keep on chipping away with that chip on my shoulder.”

(Vladi Eduarte)