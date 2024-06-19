PINATUNAYAN ng isang estudyante sa University of the Philippines (UP) na sa halip na itapon na lang, puwede pa palang gawing sustainable material ang mga mapa-papel na balat ng bawang.

Siya si Clent Yanola, 23 anyos na kumukuha ng kursong Fine Arts in Product Design.

Dahil sa kanyang thesis, kailangang pag-aralan ni Clent ang mga katangian ng balat ng bawang.

Natuklasan niya na puwede pala itong i-level up bilang tile-based, pulp, rope, bioplastic at leather-like na mga materyales.

“For the sheet-based material…I developed it into lamps since these sheets are pliable, it is flexible, and it has these diffusing characteristics. And then, the tile-based, I turned it into table tops, round table. And then, for the pulp, I turned it into tapestry dividers,” ayon kay Clent sa ulat ng ABS-CBN News.

Kinukuha ni Clent ang mga balat ng bawang sa Carbon Market, Cebu City. Naging viral din ang mga gawa niya sa TikTok.

“It’s a unique idea that you actually had your thesis study be used as… or to make sustainable products,” ani Clent.

“So, that’s the first material that I found interesting about garlic peels that I made into sheets. And then, yeah, that’s when I continued exploring further the garlic peels,” dagdag pa niya.

Hindi aniya madali ang naging proseso ng kanyang mga ginawa at dumaan ito sa maraming trial and error bago naging successful ang kanyang konsepto.

“My thesis study really took a whole year of studying and developing. The material development took a whole term, and then the product development took another term. So it took a whole year,” kuwento ni Clent.