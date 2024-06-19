Pia Wurtzbach kinabog mga nam-bully, basher

Makikita na nga sa Instagram story ng @bvlgari na si Pia Wurtzbach ang latest na miyembro ng pamilya nila.

Heto nga ang chika nila:

“We are proud to welcome model, actress, and philanthropist Pia Wurtzbach in the Bvlgari Family!”

At siyempre, nagbunyi ang mga nagmamahal kay Pia, lalo na ang mga faney niya. Na sabi nga nila, kahit ano pang paninira ang ginawa kay Pia, wagi pa rin ito sa huli.

“Killing it! I’m so proud of you baby. Always delivering!” sabi ni Jeremy Jauncey, mister ni Pia.

“So so proud!” sabi ni Ariadna Gutierrez, ang 1st runner up ni Pia sa Miss Universe 2015.

“In spite of all the bullying and negative criticism of her, she remains calm and keeps spreading positivity, that’s a real queen attitude. More blessings are coming your way.”

“Beyond proud of you!” sey ni Mark Bumgarner.

“No one slays like Pia in the fashion world. Queen P is a global standard.”

“Grabe! Thriving in the midst of adversity and people wishing her ill. She’s focused and determined and she deserves where she is now and more.”

“Pia always shining bright with the light of the sun and the light of the moon and the sun shining bright with the stars.”

“Inuulan siya ng blessings.”

“More bashings more blessings.”

“Congrats Pia. Why do I feel her win is also ours at sa lahat ng na-bully and bash pero go lang nang go. Congrats to the team as well! Well done!”

“Truly an icon.”

“So true! This news got me excited! I cannot focus at work tuloy.”

“Omg Pia. The Queen of the Universe. I am so proud of you.”

Pero siyempre, may mga faney pa rin na ayaw na ayaw makitang nagwawagi si Pia. At hindi ko na lang babanggitin kung kaninong fan sila.

Kaya nakikiusap na rin ang mga Pinoy, na walang kinikilingan, na tigilan na ang pag-bash kay Pia, na suportahan na lang ito.

“Filipinos should just stop putting her down (lalo na mga alagad nung isa). We should celebrate the fact that these European fashion houses recognize her (for her simplicity and charm). Filipino pride! Stop crab mentality. The thing is, Pia wears the pieces on a classy note… not being too ostentatious. That’s how she got picked!”

“Nakakahiya mga kapwa Filipino pa nagda-down, nagko-compare, at nambu-bully sa kapwa Pinay, hindi nalang kayo maging masaya na meron tayong Pia na nagre-represent ng country natin. Sa Pilipinas mo lang talaga makikita ‘yung mga taong nanghihila pababa sa mga taong nagtatagumpay. Nakakahiya.”

Kaloka!