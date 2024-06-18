Pakialamera sa kinakain ng iba, may masamang epek

Normal na ang pagpuna ng mga tao sa ating kinakain.

Kung ito ba ay healthy, o pagkaing dapat nang limitahan.

“Food is this universal commonality that we share, so it’s only natural that we have this desire to comment on it,” ayon kay Heather Baker, isang lisensyadong clinical social worker at founder din ng Prosperity Eating Disorders and Wellness Center sa Herndon, Virginia.

Pero hindi raw sa lahat ng oras ay nakakabuti ito.

“Comments about food and eating can be difficult for someone with an eating disorder or someone who is anxious about eating with others,” pahayag ni Dr. Evelyn Attia, isang psychiatrist at director ng the Center for Eating Disorders at New York-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health.

Maaari kasing mahiya, o ma-conscious sa sarili ang taong pinupuna sa kanyang kinakain.

Ayon kay Brittney Lauro, lead therapist sa eating disorder treatment platform na Equip, hindi naman natin alam ang pinagdaraanan ng isang tao na maaaring may kinalaman sa kanyang kinakain.

Posible kasing nagre-recover pa ito sa eating disorder, o nagbago ng kanilang diet.

“There’s no way of how someone will interpret a comment about food, even if there are good intentions behind it,” ayon kay Baker.

Ilan sa mga comment na dapat iwasan sa pagkain ng iba ay “I would never eat ____.”

O kaya ay “You’re not going to eat all of that, are you?,” “Are you dieting?” o “You look healthy.”

Kung papakinggan ay para itong compliment ngunit maaari itong mamis-interpret ng isang taong may eating disorder.

“Instead, do comment on the aspects of the person’s personality or self-hood that you are noticing more and are grateful to reconnect with.”

Kung hindi komportable sa mga ganitong usapin ay sabihin ito ng maayos sa iyong kausap.

Mahalagang magkaroon ng limitasyon sa mga bagay bagay lalo na kung ito ay hindi komportable para sa iyo. (Natalia Antonio)