Kieffer Alas, Gilas U17 papalag sa World Cup

MAKIKIPAGSABAYAN ang Gilas Pilipinas boys sa FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup sa Hunyo 29 hanggang Hulyo 7 sa Istanbul, Turkey.

“When we say we are going up against the best, we are going up against the best,” sabi ni head coach Josh Reyes sa Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum, Martes, sa Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Nang sabihin ni Reyes na “the best,” ang tinutukoy niya ay ang makakatapat na Lithuania sa kanilang pambungad na laro, pagkatapos ay ang madalas magkampeon na Spain at panghuli ang Puerto Rico, na hindi lamang sertipikadong heavyweights sa mundo ng basketball.

“Lithuania is competing for the podium and Spain will try to win it all. They are a European powerhouse. For sure, in this team are future NBA players,” sabi ni Reyes, na kasamang dumali sina Kieffer Alas, Irus Chua at Paul Diao sa lingguhang forum na iniharap ng San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT at ng 24/7 sports app sa bansa, ArenaPlus. (Lito Oredo)