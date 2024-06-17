Ihahain sa Martes (Hunyo 18) ni House Deputy Majority Leader at ACT-CIS partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo ang resolusyon para paimbestigahan sa Kongreso ang pag-isyu ng Special Resident Retiree’s Visas (SRRV), Special Investor’s Resident Visa (SIRV), at ang late registration of birth na siya umanong posibleng ginagamit sa pagdagsa ng mga Chinese nationals sa Pilipinas.

“Nakababahala ang patuloy na pagdagsa ng mga Chinese nationals sa ating bansa at ang mas nakababahala ay kung paano sila nakapasok sa atin? Ano ang mga pinanghahawakan nilang dokumento bakit sila nakapagtrabaho ng legal sa ating bansa,” ani Tulfo sa isang pahayag.

Ayon kay Tulfo, base sa mga ulat ng Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA), sa mahigit 79,000 dayuhang retirees sa Pilipinas, higit sa 30,000 Chinese “retirees” ang pinayagan na permanenteng manirahan sa bansa.

Nakababahala rin umano na ang PRA ay tumatanggap ng retirees na hindi bababa sa 35 taong gulang mula noong 1991. Ang edad na kinakailangan ay itinaas lamang sa 50 taong gulang noong Abril 2021.

“Isipin ninyo, 35 taong gulang na mga Chinese nationals ang binigyan natin ng SRRV? Ganyan ang edad ng kalakasan ng tao, bakit retirement visa ang gamit nila? E pwede nga silang sundalo sa edad na 35 taong gulang,” paliwanag ni Tulfo.

“The influx of Chinese nationals has raised concerns regarding the socio-economic impact, including but not limited to labor market dynamics, national security, and public order,” binanggit ni Tulfo.

Ibinunyag din na ilang mga krimen ang may kaugnayan sa pagdami ng mga Chinese nationals kabilang ang human trafficking, panloloko, kidnapping, ilegal na detensyon, prostitusyon, at iba pa.

Binanggit din ni Tulfo na ang mga raid kamakailan sa mga establisyemento ng Philippine Offshore Gaming Operation (POGO) ay nagresulta rin sa pagkatuklas ng ng mga opisina, dormitoryo, villa, at iba pang mga pasilidad na nagpapahiwatig ng matagal na presensya at aktwal na pamumuhay sa loob ng mga dapat sana’y establisyemento ng negosyo.

“There are several processes and privileges in place that enable foreign nationals to enter and exit the Philippines and indefinitely stay for purposes of employment, investment, and retirement, including the issuance of the SRRV and SIRV by the Philippine Retirement Authority and the Board of Investors, respectively,” sabi ni Tulfo.

“While intended for legitimate purposes for the economic development of the country, the SRRV and SIRV may be prone to abuse, especially by Chinese nationals, who wish to avail of exemptions from immigration requirements and certain taxes and fees, entitling them to work, study, invest, and freely transact with the Philippine government,” dagdag ng mambabatas.

Binanggit ni Tulfo ang kaso ni Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo kung saan natuklasan ng mga awtoridad ang posibleng pag-abuso naman sa proseso ng late registration ng birth certificate na kalaunan ay nagamit pa para makatakbo at manalo sa halalan.

“It is imperative to assess the foregoing governmental processes in place that allow foreign nationals, especially Chinese citizens, to enter the country, stay indefinitely herein, and even maintain employment in the Philippines,” pagdidiin ni Tulfo.

Dagdag pa niya, kailangan din na malaman ang kasalukuyang mga istatistika at mga proseso ng late registration ng birth certificate, upang matiyak ang pagiging tunay ng personal na mga rekord at maiwasan ang panlilinlang sa publiko.

“Possible circumvention of our laws through the existing policies on SIRV, SRRV, and delayed registration of births undermines the Philippine authorities and aids in the perpetration of illegal activities in the country committed by foreign nationals,” Tulfo claimed adding that it is imperative to assess the impact of the SRRVs, SIRVs, and delayed registration of births which may have contributed to the influx of Chinese nationals,” ani Tulfo.

Sinabi ni Tulfo na hihilingin din niya ang suporta ng kanyang mga kasamahan mula sa ACT-CIS partylist kabilang sina Reps. Edvic Yap at Jocelyn Tulfo at Benguet Rep. Eric Yap at Quezon City 2nd District Rep. Ralph Wendel Tulfo upang maging co-author sa nasabing resolusyon.